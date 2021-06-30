NIOS: OBE July exam cancelled; online admission 2021-2022 deadline extended

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the online admission deadline for open basic education (OBE) programme and vocational courses (block 1) for the session 2021-2022 till August 31. The admission deadline has been extended due to the COVID-19 situation, the NIOS has said.

The OBE exam scheduled in June-July has been cancelled in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country and taking account of safety of the learners, the NIOS has informed students.

For these students the result will be calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment method.

In those accredited agencies where final OBE exam has not been held, students will be given marks on the basis of internal assessment. They have been asked to upload the internal assessment scores on the NIOS portal between July 1-31. For others, the marks will be awarded to the students in the regular way.

