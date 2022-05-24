Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIPER JEE 2022: Last date to apply for Masters and PhD courses is May 25

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad will end the applications for Masters, PhD courses and for Integrated PG-PhD tomorrow.
Published on May 24, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process for Masters, PhD courses and for Integrated PG-PhD in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad will close tomorrow, May 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

Previously, the last date for the submission of the NIPER JEE application form was May 3. However, the last date for submitting the NIPER JEE 2022 application form has been further extended up to 25th May 2022 by 11:59 PM.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply fir NIPER JEE 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

NIPER JEE 2022: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the NIPER 2022

Step 3: Pay the application fee

Step 4: Know your payment status

Step 5: Fill in all the details in your online Application Form

Step 6: Preview your duly filled Application Form

Step 7: Verify your details and submit your Application Form.

