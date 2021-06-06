NSI Admissions 2021: Last date to submit applications extended, how to apply

The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur has extended the last date for the submission of the application for admission to its various courses for the academic year 2021-22. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply is June 25 up to 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NSI at http://nsi.gov.in/index.html.

Candidates (Indian) have to send a printout of the duly filled and signed online application form along will DD and other documents at NSI Kanpur by July 2 up to 5 pm on the following address "DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SUGAR INSTITUTE, KALYANPUR, KANPUR-208017".

Candidates have to send application fees in the form of DD in the favor of "DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SUGAR INSTITUTE, KANPUR".

Application fee: for all candidate except SC/ST: ₹1500

For SC/ST candidates ₹1000

Candidates can download admit card from the official website from July 9 onwards. The examination will be conducted on July 18.

How to apply: For NSI admission 2021

Visit the official website of NSI at http://nsi.gov.in/index.html

On the homepage click on link which says the Last date for the online submission extended

A new page will open

Click on the online application process submission - Indian Students

Read instructions carefully, check I agree’ and submit

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Download the copy of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website at http://nsi.gov.in/index.html