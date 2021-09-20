Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA announces BBAU entrance exam schedule for UG, PG courses 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:58 PM IST
BBAU entrance exam schedule: National Testing Agency has released the schedule of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) entrance examination for under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) courses for academic session 2021-22. Candidates who have to appear for the entrance test can check the schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The BBAU entrance test 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4 across the country in computer-based mode, hybrid (tablets) and pen and paper mode.

Direct link to check BBAU schedule

As per the official notification, the intimation regarding downloading of admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites at bbauet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in on a later date. 

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website for latest updates regarding the exam.

Note: For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbau@nta.ac.in, adds the notification.

