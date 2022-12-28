NTA to conduct CUET-PG from June 1 to 10: UGC chairman

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for post graduate admissions or CUET-PG for the next academic session between June 1 and June 10, 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar said that the application process for the exam will begin in mid-March.

“It will be a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score,” he said.

This will be the second edition of CUET-PG. This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

For 2023, NTA has announced an advance calendar for all the major entrance examinations.

The CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, 2023. More than 90 universities participated in the CUET-UG this year.

Besides, the first phase of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) for engineering admission will be conducted from January 24 to 31, and the second phase will be held between April 6 and April 12. The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical courses will be conducted on May 7.

