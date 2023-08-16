NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 on August 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for JNVST Class VI can do it through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted from 11.30 am. The result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal.

A candidate who is studying class V in a district is allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. To apply for the JNVST can do it by following the steps given below.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.

Next, click on the “Click here for Class VI Registration 2024”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and keep the printout of it for further use.

At least 75% of the seats in a district are filled by candidates provisionally selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining seats are open which will be filled from Urban and Rural Area candidates of the districts on the basis of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.