Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at ojee.nic.in, link here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the registration process for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 12, 2023. Candidates can register online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 16, 2023.

As per the schedule, all eligible PC Candidates are required to attend the Medical Board at LT – II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack from July 13 to July 14, 2023. All eligible ES candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar from July 12 to July 15, 2023.

The merit list of registered candidates will be published on July 20, 2023. Candidates can raise query against the merit list till July 21, 2023 and the final state merit list will be issued on July 22, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG and wish to participate in Odisha state medical counselling have to register in prior for data pre-processing. Only State natives are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha. However, other state candidates may be eligible for NRI quota seats only. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detail Schedule of the Counselling Process for Admission to MBBS/BDS Courses will be Notified in Due Course of Time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Odisha JEE.

