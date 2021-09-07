Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Admissions
admissions

Offline admissions in Delhi govt schools starts for classes 6-10, 12

Offline admission process has begun in Delhi government schools for classes 6-10 and 12. The last date to apply is September 20. Schools will be allotted to students by September 30.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Delhi government school.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The offline admission process has begun in Delhi government schools for classes 6-10 and 12. The last date to apply is September 20. Schools will be allotted to students by September 30.

“It has been noticed that few parents could not get their wards registered for admission to classes IX, X & XII and they are anxious about the future of their wards. Such parents are continuously approaching the authorities for relief. In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the offline process of allotment of schools for class IX, X & XII,” a notice from Delhi Directorate of Education reads.

“Admissions to classes VI to VIII (up to the age of 14 years) will be allowed in age-appropriate Class, as per the RTE Act throughout the session like previous year. No such student should be denied admission,” the notice adds.

School heads have been asked to guide students and parents to contact theconcerned DDE (Zone) office for condonation of delay for admission and ensure their admission till September 30.

Topics
delhi govt school delhi government
