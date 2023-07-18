OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 18, 2023 02:56 PM IST

OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, July 19, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to check the results.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the OJEE counselling can check the result through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 5 pm tomorrow.

OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule, the online reporting and payment of fees can be done from July 19 to July 23, 2023. The last date to respond to query is July 25 and candidates can withdraw their seats from July 20 to July 25, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Part Admission/Seat Confirmation fees is Rs.10,000 or 5,000/- based on the category of the candidate. Rs.10,000/- for General category and Rs.5,000/- for SC/ST/PC category). Payments can be made online through BILLDESK/HDFC/SBI gateway by Net banking/ Debit cards/Credit cards etc. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

