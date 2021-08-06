Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

Over 1.10 lakh students register for UG courses so far on DU's admission portal

Over 1.10 lakh students have so far registered for undergraduate courses on the Delhi University's admission portal which went live on August 2, according to official data.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Over 1.10 lakh students register for UG courses so far on DU's admission portal

Over 1.10 lakh students have so far registered for undergraduate courses on the Delhi University's admission portal which went live on August 2, according to official data.

The registration process for nearly 70,000 seats for UG courses will end on August 31. Till 7 pm on Thursday, 1,10,494 aspirants had registered on the portal for UG courses while 87,912 had registered for postgraduate courses and 12,539 for M.Phil and PhD courses.

The university held its first virtual 'open day' on Thursday where officials answered queries of students and asked them to be cautious while filling up the form since they won't be able to edit it at later stages.

"Please be careful while choosing categories. It is not necessary to fill the form in one go. There is ample time for you to fill the form. There is a separate tab for entrance exams, and you can choose the courses for which you are eligible.

"While choosing the ECA and Sports categories, please be careful," said Sanjeev Singh, director, Delhi University Computer Centre.

Officials also received queries from students about different boards recognised by the university.

"We recognise all the boards that are recognised by the University Grants Commission, Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) and Education Ministry. You can check whether your board is acceptable or not on the COBSE portal," said Professor Anand Sonkar.

He also said the bulletin of information has grade conversion for IB and University of Cambridge.

"In due course of time, an equivalence table will be uploaded on the website. The Equivalence Committee of the university will decide which subjects from other boards will be equivalent to which subjects in CBSE and it will help the students when they have to calculate the marks," he added.

The senior faculty member also said an automatic calculator on the portal will calculate the marks of theory and practical in the ratio of 70:30 in case the boards do not give marks in that ratio.

"For subjects like drawing, the ratio of theory and practical will be the reverse that is 30:70. Accordingly it will be calculated," he added.

