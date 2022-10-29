Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment Date Revised, details here

Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has rescheduled the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result date. The Punjab NEET PG round- 2 provisional allotment list will be released on November 1. Earlier, the Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be out by October 30. The Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 result will be available on bfuhs.ac.in.

“As per Notice of MCC under Ref. U-12021/01/2022-MEC dated 03.10.2022, there is no option of resignation if candidate is not upgraded in Round-2. Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time”, reads the official notification.

The candidates can submit objections to provisional allotment, if any till 11 AM of November 2, 2022. If there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through university website on November 2.

Display of provisional allotment / Result November 1, 2022 Last date to submit objections to provisional allotment November 2, 2022 (11 am) Revised provisional allotment result November 2 Last date to pay admission fee at the allotted college November 5 till 5 pm List of joined candidates upto 2nd round of counselling will be displayed on university website November 7

Notification here