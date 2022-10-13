Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Last date today to apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS will close the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling on October 13, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate MBBS or BDS courses can apply online through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. The registration process was started on October 7, 2022.

The combined online counselling for admission to undergraduate (Medical/ Dental) courses in all the Medical/ Dental colleges including under Private Universities and Minority Institutions in the state of Punjab will be conducted by BFUHS Faridkot. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional merit list will be published on October 19 and candidates can submit objections to the provisional list up to 5 pm on October 20. The final merit list will be displayed on the website on October 21.

