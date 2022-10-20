Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list today on bfuhs.ac.in, see details

Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list today on bfuhs.ac.in, see details

admissions
Published on Oct 20, 2022 08:25 AM IST

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list will be displayed on October 20 at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list today on bfuhs.ac.in, see details(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will release the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 today, October 20. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and registered themselves for medical admission under state quota seats can check the provisional merit list on bfuhs.ac.in.

After the provisional merit list is released, candidates can visit the admission brunch at BFUHS Faridkot to raise objections till 5 pm on October 21. After that, on October 22, the final provisional merit list will be displayed on the website.

The first round of counselling will begin on October 23. Candidates have to fill choices for the first round from October 23 to 27 (11:59 pm) and seat allotment result will be announced on November 2.

Punjab NEET counselling 2022 revised schedule

How to check Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022

Go to the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on the link for Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022.

Enter your login details, if required, and click on submit.

The provisional merit list will be displayed.

Check and download it.

This year, a total of 15,561 aspirants from Punjab appeared in NEET UG and of them, 10,533 have qualified in the medical entrance test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP