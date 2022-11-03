Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, check here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the notice, objections by candidates are invited till November 4, 10 am. The final selection list will be displayed on November 4, 2 pm after receipt of objections.

Direct link to download Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result

Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result: How to download

To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months tuition fee through University Payment Gateway available on the University website in Student Login is upto November 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

