Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 2. The registration process has started today, August 9 and will end on August 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Round 2 counselling session through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

The last date for submitting willingness along with security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates is from August 9 to August 12, 2023. The last date for correction of online filled application form is till August 12, 2023.

As per the schedule, the provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed on August 16, 2023 and candidates can submit willingness for 2nd round from August 17 to August 21, 2023. The processing of seat allotment can be done from August 22 to August 23, 2023. The provisional allotment will be displayed on August 25, 2023.

The last date for submission of objections to provisional allotment will be done from August 26 to August 27, 2023.

