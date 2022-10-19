Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 releasing tomorrow at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will release Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 on October 20, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can check the provisional merit list through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for submission of objections in Provisional Merit List(if any) by the NEET UG aspirants is till October 21, 2022. Objections can be submitted only by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/record in Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot.

Soon after that, the final display of provisional merit list will be available on October 22, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through these simple steps given below.

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the provisional merit list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

