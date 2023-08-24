Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at rajpgneet2023.com

RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan will begin registration process for Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on August 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan at rajpgneet2023.com.

The last date for depositing the application fees and submitting online application is till August 27, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the provisional seat matrix will be published on August 25, 2023. The publication of merit list will be done on August 30, 2023. Verification of Disability certificate and Verification, Allotment and Reporting by Sr. Demonstrator candidates for InService Quota will be issued on September 1, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan at rajpgneet2023.com.

Click on Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan.