Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 schedule out at rajneetug2022.in

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at rajneetug2022.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After round 1 counselling and application submission on November 8, the RUHS will announce the NEET UG seat matrix. Candidates can submit the application and pay the fee till November 11.

The provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) will be released on November 12. The seat matrix will be released on November 13.

For government and government society institutions, students must pay the registration fee in accordance with the forfeiture clause, the RUHS CMS of ₹10,000 and ₹5000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC, and ₹1 lakh for private medical colleges in order to obtain MBBS seats. The fees must be paid in advance by all applicants who wish to take part in this round of counselling. Candidates will not be considered for round 2 of counselling if they fail to pay the fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON