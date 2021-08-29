Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRCAT, Dept of Atomic Energy: Registration for PhD admission begins on Aug 30

RRCAT is a constituent institute of the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a Deemed to be University with NAAC A+ grade.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:37 AM IST
RRCAT, Dept of Atomic Energy: Registration for PhD admission begins on Aug 30 (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Registration for admission to Ph.D. programs in Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore will begin tomorrow, August 30. The registration process will be held online on the official website of the RRCAT. The last date for submission of the application forms is September 30.

RRCAT PhD programme details

“The Ph.D. 2022 program will commence classes on 1st January 2022. DAE Research Fellowships will be offered to those selected for the pursuit of Ph.D. The present fellowship amount is 31,000 per month for the first two years (as Junior Research Fellow) and 35,000 per month for the subsequent three years (as Senior Research Fellow), subject to satisfactory yearly progress,” RRCAT has said in official notification.

Candidates will be selected through interviews. The screening of candidates for the interview will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST-2021) and/or CSIR-UGC NET and/or GATE and/or BET as per the discipline.

