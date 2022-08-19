SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022: Class 11 first merit list admission begins today

Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha have started the SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2022 for first merit list from August 19, 2022 onwards. The Class 11 admissions have started today for candidates who have qualified the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, the admission of the applicants selected in first selection will be done till August 25, 2022. The online submission of slide up request form by the students who have taken admission in first selection will be done from August 19 to August 27, 2022. Those who apply for slide up/transfer to another higher secondary school, the school where they had taken admission before will refund the entire fees taken, after deducting ₹100/-.

SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022: Documents required

Students need to carry the following documents at the time of admission:

Original certificates (Marksheet, SLC, Conduct Certificate, Migration Certificate, Reservation and Weightage certificates as mentioned in the intimation letter).

Three colour, passport-size photographs.

The second merit list will be released on September 2, 2022. The admission window will open on September 5 and will close on September 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAMS Odisha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON