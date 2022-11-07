Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 second merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in, get link

Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:06 PM IST

SAMS Odisha has released the Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List at samsodisha.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha has released the Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List. All the registered candidates for the phase 2 can download the merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates have to report at allotted colleges from November 9 to November 11. The data updating will also start for the selected applicants from November 9, 2022, till November 12, 2022.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the Plus 3 link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the phase 2 merit list link

Check and and download the page.

