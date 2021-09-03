Social leaders out of syllabus, Bihar varsity asked to make amends after row

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said Chapra’s JP University has been asked to include topics on socialist leaders Jai Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia in its new post-graduation political science syllabus. He added the vice-chancellor has assured him he will do so soon.

The omission of eminent personalities such as Narayan after whom the university is named provoked outrage. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad condemned the omission and student organisations threatened an agitation over it. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has said he was surprised to learn about the omission and asked the education department to get the matter resolved at the earliest.

Choudhary said they will also take up the matter with Governor Phagu Chouhan, the Chancellor of state universities. “I have talked to him on phone and brought it to his notice. He has assured to look into it. The vice-chancellor of the university, Faruque Ali, has been asked to explain his position,” he said. “...any change in the rules, regulations, statutes or syllabi has to be done routed through the Bihar State Council for Higher Education for vetting before being sent to the chancellor for final approval, which did not happen in this case.”

Choudhary said they have sought information on changes in syllabi at universities for remedial action in case of any discrepancy. “Indiscriminate changes cannot be allowed...”

Ali separately met additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explain his position. He said on Wednesday that there was no justification for removing Narayan from the syllabus of the university named after the socialist leader.