Study Abroad: 71 UK universities offering 210 postgraduate GREAT scholarships

GREAT Scholarships are aimed at individuals aspiring to pursue their postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom (UK). This academic year (2024-25), 210 scholarships are being offered by 71 UK universities to students across 15 countries. This year, 25 UK universities are providing 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students.(AFP)

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. Eligible candidates from countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, among others, can apply for the scholarship, with the chosen postgraduate programmes typically commencing in September.

Each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions. The GREAT campaign is the UK government's initiative that helps bridge India and the UK through higher education opportunities. It facilitates job creation and enables learning and growth among international visitors, students, traders, investors, residents, and professionals.

In an exclusive interview, Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India, British Council, talks in detail about the GREAT Scholarship, when and how to apply & how the British Council provides valuable insights into scholarship opportunities.

How relevant is the GREAT Scholarship for Indian students planning to study in the UK?

The GREAT Scholarships offer students, from across the world including India, the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK. This year, 25 UK universities are providing 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students. It is for diverse fields like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, Design, Humanities, Dance, and more. Each GREAT scholarship, valued at a minimum of £10,000, will be allocated towards tuition fees for one-year postgraduate courses in the UK from autumn 2024.

Moreover, the GREAT Scholarships programme 2024 includes two scholarships specifically tailored for Indian students pursuing Justice and Law studies, in collaboration with the Ministry for Justice. These scholarships are offered at two participating higher education institutions renowned for their exceptional legal programs.

Furthermore, for the academic year 2024-25, there are four Science and Technology scholarships available across four UK Universities. Indian students are invited to apply for courses covering a wide array of science and technology-related subjects, including artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, and psychology, among others, at any of the participating higher education institutions

What is the basic eligibility criteria?

The criteria differs from institution to institution; however, the commonalities are that the student should be an Indian passport holder to prove their permanent residence, have an undergraduate degree, and should meet the academic and English language requirements of the UK university.

Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and must satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.

What's the last date of submission?

The dates vary from university to university. The application deadline for most universities ranges from the end of April to the end of May 2024, with extensions possible until June in certain instances. Shortlisted applicants may be asked to attend a video interview with the university’s selection committee. Once the application is submitted, successful scholars will be notified of the outcome by the individual universities.

Where and how can one apply?

Applicants can begin by visiting this website to gather more information about the available scholarships. Applicants should apply for individual scholarships by following the specific instructions outlined on each university's scholarship webpage. As part of the application process, students may be required to send an essay. Some universities will ask for 500 words on a topic they’ve studied previously and why they found it interesting. This essay will be part of the shortlisting criteria, alongside previous academic achievement, and the potential they show.

Upon receiving confirmation of selection, scholarship funding will be disbursed to successful scholars by the individual universities following the registration process. It is important to complete any required registration procedures promptly to access the scholarship funds.

Does the British Council help in the application process?

While the British Council does not directly offer guidance on the filing of applications, it does facilitate online sessions through Facebook Live, in collaboration with university teams, to provide valuable insights into scholarship opportunities. Prospective applicants are encouraged to explore the Study UK website to access a wealth of resources and tips tailored to help in securing scholarships. Moreover, past scholars generously share their first-hand experiences and offer guidance on effective strategies.

In addition to these sessions, the British Council Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are managed by global teams, offering further opportunities for skill development and knowledge enhancement in an online format. British Council also offers pre-departure briefing to students selected for academic courses in the UK, covering essential topics like travel preparations, visa applications, accommodation options and student life in the UK.

