TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket released, here's direct link to download admit card

Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).

Candidates who have applied for the TANCET 2021 entrance exam can download their admit card or hall ticket by visiting https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. They will have to login using their email ID and password.

Direct link to download TANCET 2021 hall ticket

TANCET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet

Click on the tab for Hall ticket on the top

Enter your email ID and password

Your Hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Download and take print out of the same

Examination schedule: Dates & Timings

M.C.A March 20, 2021 Saturday (10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

M.B.A March 20, 2021 Saturday (2.30 PM To 4.30 PM)

M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. March 21, 2021 Sunday (10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

