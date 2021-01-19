TANCET 2021 registration for admission to PG Courses in Anna University begins

The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has begun on Tuesday, January 19.

Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan degree programmes in Anna University, Chennai for the academic year 2021-22 can register online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Key Dates:

Commencement of Registration of Application : January 19, 2021 @ 10:00 AM

Last date for Registration of Application : February 12, 2021 @ 5.00 PM

Checking Final Status of Application : February 17, 2021

Downloading of Hall Tickets : March 5, 2021

Announcement of Results : On or Before April 16, 2021

Downloading of Mark Sheets : On or Before April 20, 2021

Exam Schedule:

M.C.A ---March 20, 2021 Saturday

(10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

M.B.A ----March 20, 2021 Saturday

(2.30 PM To 4.30 PM)

M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan --- March 1, 2021 Sunday

(10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Required Documents:

Valid email-ID and mobile number.

Class 10th Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

Class 12th Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

Diploma Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing, if you are a diploma holder.

A passport photo of good quality in jpg format.

Copy of community certificate in pdf format, for those who belong to SC/ST/SCA.

Image of your signature in jpg format.

Particulars required for online payment