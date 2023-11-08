TAPMI announces new MBA in Technology Management course in Bengaluru Campus

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru, a part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched a new MBA course in Technology Management. The course will start from the academic year 2024.

The course MBA in Technology Management is a 2-year (6-trimester) programme based in TAPMI Bangalore campus for students with 2-7 years of technology experience with leading IT services, product and platform companies.

According to a press release by TAPMI, the course aims to enhance the application of technology by MBA graduates, so that technology efficiency in companies is better.

The course MBA in Technology Management is a 2-year (6-trimester) programme based in TAPMI Bangalore campus for students with 2-7 years of technology experience with leading IT services, product and platform companies. 30% of all Technology Management and sectoral ( Industry vertical) courses will be taught by industry practitioners with a priority on applied learning using software tools leading in the industry and technology labs. Students will have an opportunity to pursue multiple internships and live projects in leading tech companies, stated the media release.

“TAPMI has curated a specialised MBA programme in Technology Management that combines 3 unique pillars in the curriculum:- Business management courses, Technology management courses and Sectoral specialization tracks in FinTech, E- Commerce & Retail and Healthcare," said Dr Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI Bengaluru.

