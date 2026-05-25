New Delhi, A teachers' body has appealed to the Delhi University administration to requisition admission data of the past five years from all colleges and departments before commencing the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, claiming that reserved category seats continue to remain vacant despite enrolments exceeding the sanctioned intake. Teachers' body urges DU to seek 5-yr admission data before commencing 2026-27 enrolment process

In a letter to DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the Forum of Academics for Social Justice claimed that colleges routinely increase admissions by 10 per cent over their sanctioned strength while failing to fill seats reserved for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and persons with disability categories.

The Forum said the university should issue a circular to principals and heads of departments seeking detailed admission records for the previous five years across undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, BEd, MEd, MBA, journalism, diploma and certificate programmes before the admission exercise begins.

It also alleged that several colleges and departments were not implementing the reservation guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education fully.

"Even in premier colleges of North and South Campus, reserved seats remain vacant year after year despite the availability of eligible candidates," the Forum said in the letter.

According to the teachers' body, more than 72,000 students are admitted annually across nearly 85 university departments and 79 colleges.

It claimed that the introduction of the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section and additional admissions beyond sanctioned capacity had increased the total intake substantially, but seats earmarked for reserved categories continued to go unfilled.

It also demanded that colleges upload complete admission data, including information on backlog vacancies, student dropouts and category-wise admissions, on their websites.

The teachers' body called for the strict implementation of the 2006 UGC guidelines mandating the establishment of SC, ST and OBC cells, monitoring committees and grievance redressal panels in every college.

While some colleges have constituted such bodies, they remain "functional only on paper", the Forum alleged, claiming that faculty members appointed to these cells were not provided office space, staff support or administrative powers.

The Forum also sought the constitution of a separate university-level monitoring committee comprising teachers from reserved categories to inspect colleges and examine issues related to admissions, scholarships, remedial coaching, appointments and promotions.

The letter was signed by Hansraj Suman, chairman of the Forum of Academics for Social Justice and a former member of the university's academic council and admission committee.

It comes days before the university is set to begin UG admission for the academic session 2026-27.

No immediate reaction was available from the DU administration on the matter.

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