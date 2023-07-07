Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at tsmedadm.tsche.in, link here

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has started the registration process for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at tsmedadm.tsche.in

The last date to apply for the counselling is till July 14, 2023. The minimum qualifying score for admission is 137 cut off scores for general category, 107 cut off scores for SC/ST/BC & PWD Candidates of SC/ST/BC Category and 121 cut off scores for PwD.

The candidate who want to apply for the counselling round should have passed Intermediate (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English. The age limit will be above 17 years of age as on December 31, 2023.

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Click on Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG – 2023 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee of the college.

The Registration and Processing fee is Rs.3500/- for OC & BC candidates and for SC/ST candidates is Rs.2900/-. Fee shall be paid online through Debit card / Credit card or Net Banking.