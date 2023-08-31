TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result announced, steps to check

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has issued round 2 allotment results of the state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates who have participated in this round can check below the direct link and steps to download the TN NEET round 2 result.

TN NEET round 2 seat allotment result declared(tnmedicalselection.net)

The list has been published on the counselling website, tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET UG round 2 allotment result direct link

These are the steps to download it:

Go to tnmedicalselection.net. Open the MBBS/BDS tab under UG courses. Go to “Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 7.5% Reservation) Course Session :2023 - 2024 on - 31.08.2023”. Check your result using name or AR number.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates will be issued allotment results on September 1 and they can report at allotted institutions between September 1 and 4 (5 pm).

They have to pay the tuition fee before downloading allotment letters, except for those selected for BDS in self-financing dental colleges. Such candidates have to pay the fee directly to the institute at the time of joining.

SC/SCA/ST/ SCC candidates under government or management quota in self-financing colleges whose annual parental income is less than ₹2.5 lakh are exempted from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order.

Re-allotted candidates who have already paid the fee in first round have to pay the difference (if any) amount only.

