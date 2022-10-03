TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply for these seats

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu will close NEET counselling for undergraduate seats under government and management quota seats. Eligible candidates can visit tnmedicalselection.net to apply for TN NEET counselling 2022.

Those who apply under both quotas will have to submit separate forms.

As par data shared by NTA, a total of 1,32,167 candidates from Tamil Nadu appeared in NEET 2022 and of them, 67,787 have qualified.

As per the schedule released by DME, Tamil Nadu, application window for government and management quota seats is September 22 to October 3 (5 pm).

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Apply here

The government quota include seats at Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical/dental colleges.

Management quota counselling is for management quota seats including NRI in self-financing medical/dental colleges.