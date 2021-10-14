Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNEA 2021 supplementary registration begins at tneaonline.org portal

TNEA 2021 supplementary registration for BE, BTech counselling has begun. The last date of registration is October 17.
TNEA 2021 supplementary registration begins at tneaonline.org portal. (Agencies)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 11:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration for supplementary counselling for B.E/B.Tech courses under Tamilnadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 has begun. The TNEA registration can be done at the official website tneaonline.org.

  • Register on the website
  • Login to the website
  • Fill personal, special reservation, scholarship, school of study, academic information
  • Preview details
  • Complete payment
  • Download the application form

Last date for registration of online applications and uploading of certificates is October 17.

The rank list against this registration will be released on October 19.

For these candidates, counselling will be held on October 20 and 21. The allotment list will be released on October 22 and the provisional allotment will be released on October 23. 

The vacancy list after the third round of general counselling has been released on the official website.

TNEA vacancy list

 

