TNEA 2021 supplementary registration begins at tneaonline.org portal

The registration for supplementary counselling for B.E/B.Tech courses under Tamilnadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 has begun. The TNEA registration can be done at the official website tneaonline.org.

TNEA supplementary registration: Know how to register

Register on the website

Login to the website

Fill personal, special reservation, scholarship, school of study, academic information

Preview details

Complete payment

Download the application form

Last date for registration of online applications and uploading of certificates is October 17.

The rank list against this registration will be released on October 19.

For these candidates, counselling will be held on October 20 and 21. The allotment list will be released on October 22 and the provisional allotment will be released on October 23.

The vacancy list after the third round of general counselling has been released on the official website.

