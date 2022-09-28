TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional seat allotment result out, check here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:54 PM IST

TNEA Counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the list through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu government has released TNEA Counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on September 28, 2022. Candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 can check the round 2 result through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

The tentative allotment confirmation for Round 2 selected candidates will be done from September 28 to September 29, 2022. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. The joining date should be between September 30 to October 10, 2022.

TNEA counselling round 2 seat allotment result link 

TNEA Counselling 2022: How to check Round 2 seat allotment result

To check the provisional allotment candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
  • Click on login link and enter the required details.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be done on October 13, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TNEA.

