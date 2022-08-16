TNEA Rank List 2022 released on tneaonline.org, how to check here

Anna University has released TNEA Rank List 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission can check the rank list through the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

The rank list has been prepared on the basis of marks scored in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates who want to download the rank card can follow these simple steps given below. Direct link to check rank card

TNEA Rank List 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

The TNEA Rank List 2022 link will be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling session will begin on August 20 and will end on August 23, 2022. The state- level counselling process will be conducted by Anna University. This is the single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat in the state at participating institutes, colleges and universities. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNEA.

