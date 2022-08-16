TNEA rank list 2022 released on tneaonline.org, here's direct link to check

TNEA Rank List 2022: Anna University has published the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2022. TNEA rank list has been published on August 16. Candidates who have applied for admission to undergraduate engineering courses can download it from tneaonline.org.

Direct link to check TNEA 2022 rank list

To download the TNEA rank list, follow the steps given below:

How to check TNEA rank list 2022

Go to tneaonline.org.

On the home page, click on the TNEA rank list download link.

Enter your login credentials, if needed.

Submit and check the TNEA rank list.

Take a printout for future use.

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

This is a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state, including Anna University.