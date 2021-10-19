Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021: Last date to register today
admissions

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021: Last date to register today

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021 registration ends today, October 19, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021: Last date to register today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Government of Tamil Nadu will close down the registration process for TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021 till October 19, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 can apply online through the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org. The registration link will be deactivated at 5 pm. 

The rank list will be available on October 20, 2021. The online counselling choice filling will commence from October 20 and will end on October 21, 2021 for both academic and vocational. As per the schedule, the tentative allotment will be done on October 22, 2021 and publication of provisional allotment will be done on October 23, 2021. 

The official site reads, “As per the Honourable CM’s announcement government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit. Initial deposit already paid will be refunded.”

Direct link to apply here 

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021: How to apply 

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.
  • Click on TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

