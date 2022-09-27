TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration from tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will begin TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration on September 28, 2022. The Phase 2 registration link will be available to candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will begin tomorrow, September 28 and will close on September 29, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. The exercising options after certificate verification will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022.

The freezing of options will be done on October 1, 2022 and provisional allotment of seats will be released on October 4, 2022. The payment of tuition fees and self reporting will be done from October 4 to October 8, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Now fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON