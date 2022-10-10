TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration begins tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration from October 11, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Phase 2 counselling round can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in Phase 1 can be done from October 11 to October 12, 2022. The certificate verification and exercising options can be done on October 12, 2022.

The provisional allotment of seats can be done on October 16 and payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from October 16 to October 18, 2022. To apply for Phase 2 candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

