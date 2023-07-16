TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 today on tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of higher Education is going to announce seat allotment results for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today, July 16. Candidates can check it on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round have to self-report for admission through the website and pay the tuition fee by July 22, 2023.

The second round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on July 24.

“Special category candidates (NCC/Sports/CAP/PHC/Anglo-Indian) are informed to attend for Certificate Verification along with General Verification at the Help Line Center, Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, Hyderabad on 09-07-2023,” as per an official statement.

TSCHE had revised the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2023 in view of in additional seats permitted by the state government and declaration of Intermediate advanced Supplementary results.

How to check TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023

Go to tseamcet.nic.in. Open the link to check TS EAMCET seat allotment result. Enter your login credentials, if required. Check and download the result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON