TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling dates revised, registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released revised TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling dates. Candidates who want to apply for the special phase counselling can check the notice on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling dates revised, registration begins

As per the revised schedule, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase, second phase and final phase begins on August 17, 2023. Candidates can also exercise their options from today onwards.

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on August 18, 2023. The freezing of options can be done on August 22, 2023. Provisional allotment of seats will be available on August 26, 2023. The payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 26 to August 28, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted college from August 27 to August 29, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling

Key in your login details and submit

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

