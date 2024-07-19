TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result Live: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, July 19, 2024. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling round can check the Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. ...Read More

To download the candidate’s provisional allotment order, registered candidates will have to enter the ROC Form Number, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login available on the official website.

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website can be done from July 19 to July 23, 2024. The tuition fee payment can be done through online mode, either by credit card, debit card or net banking within the prescribed time and self-report through online system in candidates’ login and take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat. Follow the blog for latest updates on ts eamcet seat allotment result, direct link, self reporting dates and other details.