TS EAMCET counselling 2022 begins on tseamcet.nic.in; Direct link, other details

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students. Those who want to apply for undergraduate admissions through the state-level entrance exam can now go to tseamcet.nic.in and submit their applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the first phase, registrations will end on August 29, certificate verification on August 30, option entry and locking on September 2. Seat allotment result will be out on September 6 and self-reporting for admission will be done from September 6 to 13.

Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2022

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility

Candidate must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh. For UG professional courses in Engineering (including Technology) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022. For Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2022. However, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To book the slots during TS EAMCET counselling, candidates will require the following documents for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will require all original certificates and 2 sets of xerox copies.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Documents required

TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Card.

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

SSC or its equivalent exam marks memo.

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate.

Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent study certificates.

Transfer certificate.

Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by competent authority, if applicable.

EWS income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable.

Caste certificate, if applicable.

Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

In respect of non-local candidates in order to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats the following certificates needs to be submitted- residence certificate or employer certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON