TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at tsecet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will release TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result on September 17, 2022. The seat allotment result for Phase 1 can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can make the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website from September 17 to September 22, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Click on TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TSECET-2022 is conducted for Diploma holders of all branches including Pharmacy & B.Sc. Mathematics Degree holders desirous of seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges.

