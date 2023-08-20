The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the final phase registration process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2023). The registration process will end on August 21. Candidates can register online through the official website at tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET counselling 2023 final phase registration process begins today at tsecet.nic.in(HT file)

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be held on August 22. The provisional seat allotment results will be released on or before August 26. Candidates have to pay the tuition fee and report through the website from August 26 to August 29. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 26 to August 30.

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be available on the official website from August 28.

TS ECET 2023: Know how to register for final phase

Visit the official website at tsecet.nic.in

Register and pay the processing fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

