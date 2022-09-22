TS ICET 2022 Counselling: TSCHE to release schedule on Sept 27 at tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS ICET 2022 Counselling details on September 27, 2022. The complete schedule of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test counselling will be available at the official site of TSICET at tsicet.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The result was announced on August 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the list of documents given below.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: List of documents needed

TSICET-2022 Rank Card

TSICET-2022 Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate

Degree Memorandum of marks.

Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.

Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.

EWS Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2021-22, if applicable.

Caste Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.

Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

