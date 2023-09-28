TS ICET 2023 final phase allotment result today on tsicetd.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce seat allotment result for the final round of TS ICET counselling 2023 today. Candidates who have applied for admission in the final round can check it on tsicetd.nic.in, when released.

TS ICET 2023 final phase allotment result releasing today on tsicetd.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After seat allotment result is declared, candidates can make the payment of tuition fees and self report through the website from September 28 to 30.

They will also have to go for self reporting at allotted institutions from September 29 to September 30, 2023.

TS ICET allotment result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

Click on the seat allotment result link.

Select college and course.

Check allotment result.

For downloading the provisional allotment order, selected candidates cal login to the website using ROC form number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

TSCHE informed that spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA courses at private, unaided colleges will be placed on the website on September 29.

