TS ICET 2023 counselling registration ends on September 11 at tsicetd.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will end the registration process for TS ICET 2023 counselling on September 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Phase 1 counselling round can do it through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

TS ICET 2023 counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the login details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the schedule, the certificate Verification for already slot-booked candidates will be held from September 8 to September 12. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on or before September 17. Candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and report through the website from September 17 to September 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ICET.

