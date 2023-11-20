TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration ends tomorrow

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) counselling phase 1 registration process ends tomorrow, November 21. The physical verification of special category certificates (NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports) will conclude today, while the online verification process will close tomorrow.

TS LAWCET 2023 provisional selection list to be released on November 28

The list of students who have been provisionally selected for the TS LAWCET 2023 will be released on November 28 on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

The list of eligible applicants will be displayed on November 22. Shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted college from November 29 to December 2. The classes will commence on December 4.

Candidates who belong to the SC and ST categories must pay an application fee of ₹500, while candidates from other categories must pay ₹800.

The qualified and eligible candidates of TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2023 Examinations have to attend the Web-based counselling for admission into LL.B (3-year course) / LL.B-5 Years (Integrated Degree Courses) & LL.M courses for the academic year 2023-24.

