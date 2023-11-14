close_game
TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Registration begins today on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Registration begins today on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Candidates who have qualified in these exams can apply for the admission process on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to begin the online counselling process for Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2023) today, November 14. Candidates who have qualified in these exams can apply for the admission process on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Registration begins today (lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, screenshot)
TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Registration begins today (lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, screenshot)

Online registration cum verification which include payment of fee and uploading scanned certificates for verification are to be completed by November 21.

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking has to be done from November 16 to 20.

The list of verified candidates will be shown on November 22. They can exercise web options for phase 1 from November 23 to 24 and edit it on November 25.

The college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates (provisional merit lists) will be displayed on November 28.

Shortlisted candidates can report at allotted colleges for certificate verification along with tuition fee payment receipt from November 29 to December 2.

The application fee of TS LAWCET counselling is 500 for SC, ST candidates and it is 800 for all others.

The registration cum verification fee has to be paid online using credit, debit card or internet banking in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE'.

For application link and other details, click here.

Exam and College Guide
