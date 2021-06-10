TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2021: Osmania University to release admit card today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2021 to release today, June 10. 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of TSCHE PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Osmania University will release TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2021 on June 10, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSCHE PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The hall tickets will be available to candidates from June 10 to June 18, 2021 on the official site.

The varsity has also extended the last date to register for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test till June 12, 2021 without late fees. Candidates will have to pay 1000/- as application fees to apply for the exam. The examination will be conducted from June 19 to June 22.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of TSCHE PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Osmania University conducts TS PGECET 2021 exam on behalf of the TSCHE, for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate), for the 2021-22 academic year.

