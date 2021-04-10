Home / Education / Admissions / UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result released, here’s how to check
UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

UCEED 2021 round 1 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released UCEED 2021 round 1 seat allotment result on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design B.Des Admission List - Round 1 is available on the official site of UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the offered seat, choice of FREEZE/FLOAT and payment of the seat acceptance fee by April 26, 2021, 23:55 hours. The selected candidates will have remit seat acceptance fee only once. Thus, candidates who are allotted another seat (because they chose the ‘float’ option) do not have to pay seat acceptance fee again.

UCEED 2021: How to check seat allotment result

To check the list, all the appeared candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

• Click on UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

• A PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

• Download the file and keep it for further need.

If a candidate has paid the seat acceptance fee and opts for withdrawal/cancel their provisionally allotted seats on or before August 16, 2021, he/she will get refund after deducting seat cancellation and processing charges of 5000 (Rupees five thousand only). Refund requests after this date will not be entertained.

entrance exam uceed.iitb.ac.in uceed exam iit result
